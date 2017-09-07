Norfolk man sentenced to 14 years for 31 armed robberies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man who took part in 31 armed robberies was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday.
Court documents say from August 2016 to January 2017, 22-year-old Jesse Bray participated in the robberies with two other co-conspirators at places including convenience stores, gas stations, cash advance stores and wireless phone stores.
According to prosecutors, Bray and his co-conspirators would enter the businesses, pull out a gun — in some instances, a sawed-off shotgun — and demand money. The men stole about $10,000 during the robberies.