Newport News Police investigating shooting that left one dead, one injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

According to a news release from police, around 12:30 a.m. a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself on a motorcycle to the city’s South Police Precinct at 3303 Jefferson Ave. Officers met the man and had medics take him to a local hospital for treatment.

Shortly after that police received a call for a shooting victim who was found in the 1700 block of Jefferson Ave. Officers responded to the scene and found a 48-year-old man shot dead.

Police believe both victims are related to the same incident.

Investigators say there is no suspect information available to release but are actively investigating the shooting. They are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

