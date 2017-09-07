Newport News officers deliver donations to Houston police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Four Newport News police officers flew to Houston this week to deliver supplies needed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Police said on Facebook that Jet Blue flew Lt. Matthews, Sgt. Pennington, Officer Merriman and Officer Sturgis to Texas at no cost so they could pass the donations off to the Houston Police Department. Local residents donated the items.

“Thank you to all that made donations and to Jet Blue for helping us help those in need,” the department said in its post.