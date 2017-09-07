Mortgage company selling thousands of shirts for Houston hurricane relief

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A mortgage company is selling customized t-shirts to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Movement Mortgage has already sold more than 2,500 of the shirts, which read “Texas-sized hearts for Houston.” The company’s foundation is covering the costs and donating 100 percent of the proceeds to three relief efforts.

“We knew that no dollar amount was gonna fix the problem, but we wanted to send a message of hope,” said Casey Crawford, the company’s CEO.

Movement Mortgage’s largest operations center is based in Norfolk, but the company also has more than 150 employees based in Texas.

Crawford said that many of them were impacted by the storms. He and a leadership team traveled south on Wednesday.

“We got to hear their stories, just sit with them, pray with them, let them know that we care, we’re with them,” he said. “And just show them the support with this great t-shirt initiative that’s going on.”

Already, $50,000 has been raised. LendingTree also offered to pitch in an extra $10,000.

The shirts are being produced by Inkblot Tees, a family-run business in Virginia Beach.

“This is a good feeling,” said Anthony Ahern, the owner.

“We’re just very happy to be involved in this process,” his wife, Nina added.

Orders can be placed until the end of week. The shirts cost $20 a piece and can be ordered here.