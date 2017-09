PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Portsmouth.

Dispatchers got a call for shots fired in the 90 block of Alywin Road at 7:17 p.m. Officers responded and found a possible scene, but there was no victim.

At 7:53 p.m., police say a man walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The two incidents appear to be related, according to police.

Stay with WAVY.com for any updates on this developing story.