Man dies after motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man died after a motorcycle crash Thursday in the Arrowhead section of Virginia Beach.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Miami Road at about 2:43 p.m. Witnesses told police that a motorcycle driver crashed into a dumpster and was unconscious.

First responders got to the scene and found a man dead.

Police say the 100 block of Miami Road will be closed for a few hours. It should reopen by 5 p.m., according to police.

The police department’s fatal crash team is investigating.

