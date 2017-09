PORTSMOUTH Va. (WAVY) – School is back in session and it’s time to revisit school bus safety. Today on Legal Matters we had attorney Tom Fitzgerald from Kalfus & Nachman give us some rules for the road.

Kalfus & Nachman

KalfusNachman.com

The Hurt Line: 1-800 HURT LINE

This Segment from The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman