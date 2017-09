HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of customers lost power across Hampton late Thursday morning, according to Dominion Energy.

Dominion’s website showed nearly 1,000 customers without power between two sections of the city.

Hampton police said on Twitter it was directing traffic at several intersections because of the outage. Power was later restored to the affected areas.

Officers are directing traffic at the following intersections due to power outages in the area. Please use caution if you are in the area. pic.twitter.com/gnDWFkxzWt — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) September 7, 2017

