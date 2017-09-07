Crews extinguish apartment fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews extinguished an apartment fire in Norfolk Thursday.

Firefighters were called to a two-story multi-family apartment building at 4907 E. Princess Anne Road around 8:17 p.m. Crews got to the scene three minutes later to find fire coming from the roof area.

Officials say the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area of one apartment.

The fire was marked under control by 8:24 p.m. No injuries were reported and flames did not spread to any other apartments.

People were inside the building, but no one was inside the apartment where the fire started. Only the occupants of that apartment will be displaced.

There were functioning smoke detectors in the building that alerted residents to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.