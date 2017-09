HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 64 east in Hampton.

The multi-vehicle accident happened near Armistead Avenue and is causing major delays in the area. Traffic is getting by on the shoulder.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.

Wreck blocking lanes on 64EB in @cityofhampton just past Armistead Ave (Exit 265). Traffic moving on shoulder. #HRtraffic https://t.co/jog4CYyKVP — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) September 7, 2017