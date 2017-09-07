Animals from Harvey-affected areas arrive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Animals from areas of Louisiana and Texas that were hit by Hurricane Harvey arrived in Norfolk Thursday.

PETA says rescue teams transported 60 dogs and cats from flood-affected areas along the Gulf Coast to Norfolk.

The hope is that these animals will find happy and loving homes.

A PETA rescue team and a Virginia Beach SPCA staff member have spent the last week rescuing stranded animals in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

So many puppies! These are pets taken from shelters in Houston and Louisiana after Harvey. They are now adoptable in Hampton Roads pic.twitter.com/jY1o86687N — Laura Caso (@LauraReports) September 7, 2017

The animals were already in regional animal shelters before the storm hit. PETA says transporting them to Virginia will free up space for more incoming flood victims.

PETA has teamed up with several local shelters in the region to take animals in for foster care and adoption.

