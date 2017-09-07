Ahead of the Storm: Download the NEW WAVY TV 10 News App

Stay on top of the latest news, weather, sports and traffic from Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina’s local news leader. Download the free WAVY TV 10 News app. You’ll have access to weather radars, breaking news, video, photos and live streaming newscasts all at the tap of your finger.

What’s New?

We’ve redesigned the WAVY TV 10 News app for smartphones and tablets to make it easier than ever before to get the local news and information important to you – when you want it. Our easy-to-use interface allows you to swipe from one story to the next, giving you constantly updated new information every time you open the app.

In addition to the latest articles and videos from the WAVY Newsroom, you’ll also now be able to watch live newscasts, enter contests and get automatic weather alerts based on your location right from one convenient application. It’s everything you love about WAVY TV 10 right in the palm of your hand.

How do I get it?





If you have the old WAVY TV 10 News App and you’re using an Apple or Android device, all you have to do is UPDATE to the newest version through the app store. If you have automatic updates turned on, you’ll get the new version automatically the next time your phone is set to take app updates. If you don’t have the app, all you have to do is search for “WAVY TV 10” in the App store.

Features & Enhancements:

– Navigate easily through local news and information that’s important to you

– Stay informed of breaking news with WAVY News 10 alerts

– View local news videos embedded within stories or at full screen

– Understand how weather will affect you with local forecasts, radar, maps and video

– Stay up-to-date on school closings and severe weather

– Plan your commute with updated traffic information

– Help shape local coverage by submitting photos and news tips through Report It

– Easily share interesting articles via e-mail, Facebook(R) and Twitter(TM)

Download or update now!