W&M loses key offensive pieces ahead of Norfolk State matchup

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Jimmye Laycock has lost his best offensive player for the foreseeable future. Dave Johnson of the Daily Press reports star receiver DeVonte Dedmon broke his wrist in the fourth quarter of William and Mary’s 28-10 loss at the University of Virginia on Saturday.

Dedmon’s 533 yards receiving and five touchdowns a season ago aren’t eye-popping, but don’t reveal just how valuable a piece he is to the Tribe’s offense. On Saturday, he moved up to fifth all-time in the Tribe record books, now with 1,324 kickoff return yards.

Adding to coach Laycock’s problem is left tackle Chris Durant, who injured his knee in the loss as well. Dedmon is out indefinitely, while Durant’s timetable is uncertain. Both will miss Saturday’s game against Norfolk State.