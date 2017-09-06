Wine festival, music and the Morning of Hope are all happening this weekend

Saturday, September 9 – Sunday, September 10: 21st annual Neptune Fall Wine Festival

It’s that time of year where you need to get out to the Oceanfront and taste some delicious wines. Neptune’s Fall Wine Festival is celebrating 21 years and the park will be transformed into a wine lover’s paradise.

Sip and savor chardonnays, Merlots, Rieslings and more while you listen to live musical performances. Enjoy tasty treats from local food trucks on-site, and new this year, the Rose Roundup, where you can pick your favorite pink drink to sample.

Get your friends together for the 21st annual Neptune Fall Wine Festival this Saturday and Sunday at the 31st street park from noon – 5 PM daily. Tickets start at $30.

Saturday, September 9 I 8:30am- 12pm: Hampton Roads Morning Of Hope @ Mt. Trashmore

The Hampton Roads community will gather together this Saturday at Mt. Trashmore for the Morning of Hope. This event can be an important part of healing and remembrance for those who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Participants are invited to wear a ribbon on their arm representing how they’ve impacted. There will be activities for the whole family along with food and a drawing for a beautiful quilt at the event. WAVY 10’s Tom Schaad and Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler will emcee the program.

Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Mt. Trashmore. Registration is free.

Sunday, September 10: Brad Paisley @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Country king Brad Paisley is headed to our neck of the woods and he’s bringing some big talent! His ‘Weekend Warrior World Tour’ will feature not one, not two or three, but four performances from the biggest names and up-and-coming stars in the country music scene.

Lindsey Ell and Chase Bryant will kick off the night, followed by ACM ‘Top New Artist of the Year’ nominee, Dustin Lynch. Paisley will close out the night performing some of his biggest hits.

Catch this country, jam-packed showcase this Sunday at the Veterans united Home Loans Amphitheater starting at 8 p.m. Lawn tickets start as low as $6.