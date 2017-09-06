Williamsburg Police Department warns residents of recent scam

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a scam after recently receiving numerous complaints involving fraudulent phone calls and emails to local residents.

The caller has identified himself as an employee of the police department working in the civil division, according to authorities. Police say the scammer provides a number that if called, will return to a realistic sounding professional voicemail. Once that call is made, the scammer tells the victims that they will be arrested for missing federal jury duty and that they can avoid arrest by paying a fine.

Police say this is a scam. Investigators are looking into it and are working to find the scammer.

If you have any questions about this scam or others, or if you think you’ve been a victim of a scam, call police at 757-220-2331.