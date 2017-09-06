USS Kearsarge and USS Oak Hill to stage south of Florida

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two locally based Navy ships that left in support of Hurricane Harvey relief are now switching gears.

The USS Kearsarge and USS Oak Hill are going to be staging a little closer to Hurricane Irma — ready to respond as soon as the call comes in, according to Navy officials.

The two ships left Norfolk last week to support relief efforts in the aftermath of Harvey. However, the ships will now be staged far south of Florida, and out of Irma’s path.

Irma made landfall over islands in the eastern Caribbean Wednesday as a dangerous Category 5 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday Irma appeared to be a path toward other islands in the Caribbean, including Haiti and Cuba. This path could possibly include landfall over Florida.

Neither ship has received tasking for Hurricane Irma at this point.

Stay with WAVY.com for continuing coverage of Hurricane Irma.