Update Your Floors

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Does the flooring in your home need replacement? Now is a great time to make it happen with some help from 50 Floor.

Kristie Prince Hale joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with the details on how quick and easy it can be to change the look of your floors.

Call 50 Floor to get started today…. call (877) 50 FLOOR… that’s (877) 503-5667 or visit 50Floor.com.

Take 60% off all material through the end of the month.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.