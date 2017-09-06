Statewide campaign promotes safer sleep for infants

FILE - In this May 6, 2016, file photo, Keyshla Rivera smiles at her newborn son Jesus as registered nurse Christine Weick demonstrates a baby box before her discharge from Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia on Friday, May 6, 2016. The American Academy of Pediatrics announced new recommendations for safe infant sleeping on Oct. 24, 2016. They call for parents to keep infants in the same bedroom as them at night for six months to a year in order to lessen the risk of sleep-related death. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Social Services has kicked off a statewide safe sleep campaign.

The goal of the “Safe Sleep 365” campaign is to educate parents, families and caregivers on how they can prevent sleep-related death in infants.

Last year in Virginia, nearly half of all fatalities of infants up to one year of age in Virginia were related to unsafe sleep practices.

The Safe Sleep 365 campaign promotes placing infants alone in a firm crib or basinet, apart from people, toys, blankets, pillows or other items, and always on his/her back .

For more information, visit the Safe Sleep 365 campaign website at www.safesleep365.com.