Statewide campaign promotes safer sleep for infants

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Social Services has kicked off a statewide safe sleep campaign.

The goal of the “Safe Sleep 365” campaign is to educate parents, families and caregivers on how they can prevent sleep-related death in infants.

Last year in Virginia, nearly half of all fatalities of infants up to one year of age in Virginia were related to unsafe sleep practices.

The Safe Sleep 365 campaign promotes placing infants alone in a firm crib or basinet, apart from people, toys, blankets, pillows or other items, and always on his/her back .

For more information, visit the Safe Sleep 365 campaign website at www.safesleep365.com.