Ski jumping at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics will take place at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.

The venue hosted a World Cup event in February 2017. The venue was first built in November 2007, and underwent additional construction between April 2015 and December 2017. About 11,000 spectators can watch from the seats, with an additional 2,500 fans watching from a standing section.

The venue will also host Nordic combined (ski jumping portion) as well as snowboard (big air).