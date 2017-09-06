Ski jumping 101: Glossary

Inrun

The portion of the jump during which the athlete travels down the ramp.

K Point

The distance from the takeoff that is equivalent to the height of the hill. For the large hill in PyeongChang, the K Point is 125 meters from the takeoff; for the normal hill, it is 95 meters. The K Point determines the amount of distance points awarded to a jump.

Large Hill (LH)

The larger of the two Olympic ski jump hills, the large hill in PyeongChang has a K Point of 125 meters (about 410 feet).

Normal Hill (NH)

The smaller of the two Olympic ski jump hills, the normal hill in PyeongChang has a K Point of 98 meters (about 320 feet).

Outrun

The flat area at the bottom of the hill where skiers decelerate and stop.

Takeoff

At the end of the inrun, the moment where the jumper takes flight.

Telemark Position

Landing with one ski in front of the other, lunging forward. The maneuver is named after a region in Norway.

V-Position

The position of the skis most jumpers use while in the air. The skis are touching or nearly touching at the tail, and spread apart at the tips to form a “V.” This position improves the aerodynamics of the ski jumper.