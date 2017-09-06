Severe weather possible in Hampton Roads tonight

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Severe weather is possible Wednesday night in Hampton Roads.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Southampton and Sussex counties as well as Northampton County in North Carolina. The warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

SEVERE T'STORM WARNING in effect for Southampton and Sussex Co. Expect heavy rain and gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/oN8ZhS1kmM — WAVY Weather (@WAVY_Weather) September 6, 2017

There is a marginal to slight risk for severe storms in the region throughout Wednesday night. Damaging wind and hail are both possible.

Meanwhile, some evacuations are underway in Florida as Hurricane Irma approaches the sunshine state. By early Wednesday afternoon, the center of the storm was 20 miles east-southeast of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and 90 miles east of San Juan, Puerto Rico and heading west-northwest at 16 mph.

