Reps of local kennel in court for animal cruelty charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Representatives for Coastal Dog Services out of Newport News appeared in court today.

The business faces animal cruelty charges for the death of a dog in their care. This is the same facility where 10 month old Fenway died over the weekend.

Today’s charges are unrelated to Fenway’s death. However, dozens of people have turned out to protest the kennel.

A hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. for the business on the animal cruelty charges.

But these protests grew out of the recent story of Fenway. In the past, the owner of the service said he would pay for Fenway’s vet bills.

But these people and their signs seem to indicate they want coastal closed for good.

