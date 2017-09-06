President Trump signs emergency declaration for Florida

In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands. This image was captured as daylight moves into the area, right, with nighttime features on the left side of the image. Hurricane Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (NOAA via AP)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to all 67 counties in Florida.

Aid will supplement state and local response efforts due to emergency conditions in the area affected by Hurricane Irma.

President Trump’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate hardship and suffering caused by the potential emergency.

FEMA can mobilize and provide equipment and resources necessary to alleviate impacts of the emergency throughout the state.