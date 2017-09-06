President Trump signs emergency declaration for Florida

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to all 67 counties in Florida.

Aid will supplement state and local response efforts due to emergency conditions in the area affected by Hurricane Irma.

President Trump’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate hardship and suffering caused by the potential emergency.

FEMA can mobilize and provide equipment and resources necessary to alleviate impacts of the emergency throughout the state.