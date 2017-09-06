Portsmouth Humane Society looking to help animals displaced by Irma

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Humane Society is asking for people to volunteer to foster animals so the shelter can help other pets displaced by Hurricane Irma.

The humane society issued an urgent plea on Facebook saying that they were looking to get animals into foster care to make room and help as many as they can. Cats and kittens are the shelter’s greatest need.

If you’re able to help, contact James McLaughlin at adoption@portsmouthhumanesociety.org or Mandy McCluskey at volunteermgr@portsmouthhumanesociety.org, or call 757-397-6004 to speak with either of them.