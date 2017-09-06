Pharrell among major artists to perform at Charlottesville unity concert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Dave Matthews Band is set to host a concert at the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium on Sept. 24. in response to the recent events in their hometown of Charlottesville.

“A Concert for Charlottesville” will also feature Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots, Cage the Elephant and other special guests.

While tickets are free, attendees are encouraged to make a donation to the “Concert for Charlottesville Fund” at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. Beneficiaries of the fund will include victims of the events in Charlottesville on Aug. 11 and 12, and their families, first responders, and organizations devoted to the promotion of healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide.

Donations can be made HERE.

Tickets will be allocated initially to residents of the greater Charlottesville area, and also to UVA students, faculty and staff. An online ticket request period is currently underway at www.concertforcharlottesville.com and will end on Monday, Sept. 11, at noon. A limited number of tickets will also be available at a walk-up, no service charge box office at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m.

You can find more information by visiting HERE.