Officials: House struck by lightning in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A house was struck by lightning Tuesday night in James City County, officials say.

Battalion Chief Alton Catlett, of the JCC Fire Department, tells WAVY.com this happened at a house on Forge Road around 9:20 p.m.

Crews responded and found a fire visible from the second story of the house. Catlett says firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

There was some damage to home, according to Catlett.

The fire marshal was able to determine that the house was struck by lightning.

Catlett says a family was displaced from the home, but stay with friends and did not need Red Cross assistance.