NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Public Library is offering an online high school program.

It’s free and open to anyone 20 years old and up.

Classes by Career Online High School are taught by board certified teachers.

The program lasts up to 18 months, but can be completely in as little as six months if you have previously earned high school credits.

To get started, fill out a self assessment on the Norfolk Public Library’s website.