Nordic combined 101: Venue

Nordic combined’s ski jumping competition at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics will take place at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. The venue was first built in November 2007, and underwent additional construction between April 2015 and December 2017. About 11,000 spectators can watch from the seats, with an additional 2,500 fans watching from a standing section. That venue will also host Nordic combined (ski jumping portion) as well as snowboard (big air).

Nordic combined’s cross-country skiing competition at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics will be held at the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre. It was first built in June 2009, and underwent additional construction between April 2015 and December 2017. About 4,500 seats are available for spectators, in addition to the 3,000 fans that will have room to stand at the venue. The venue will also host cross-country skiing. The venue hosted a test event, the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, in February 2017.