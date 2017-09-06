NC governor declares state of emergency due to Irma

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency due to Hurricane Irma.

Irma is the strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever measured. The Category 5 storm has destroyed homes and flooded streets across several small islands in the northern Caribbean.

Cooper said during a news conference Wednesday that North Carolina is still five days or so away from feeling any possible impacts from Irma. However, it’s not too soon to get ready.

Cooper said that residents throughout the state need to be prepared and take the threat of this storm seriously. He declared a state of emergency, which is effective 8 a.m. Thursday.

The governor says resources will be concentrated where they will be most needed depending on Irma’s track.

