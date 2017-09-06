Members of Va. Task Force 2 return home from Texas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local group returned home from Texas one week after helping with relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey.

Members of Virginia Task Force 2 arrived to the FEMA warehouse in Virginia Beach on Tuesday night.

Firefighter Tracy Freeman spoke with WAVY.com and recalled his experience in Texas.

He says immediately once the crew arrived in Texas they got to work — making rescues with a limited amount of rest.

He described the devastation as some of the worst his team has ever seen, but calls the experience humbling.

“One of things, I think, that surprised me the most is the people down there, The people in Texas that even in their worse day they were grateful. People were trying to buy stuff for us, trying to give us stuff.” Freeman said.

He continued, “The people down there were just awesome. They knew what we were there for and they just even went out of their way, like I said, on their worst day to bend over backwards for us. So it was pretty amazing.”

The team made several hundred rescues while in Texas.

As these members came back home, others from the same task force are in Puerto Rico helping ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Irma made its first landfall early Wednesday morning over islands of the northeast Caribbean. The storm is churning along a path pointing to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.

Follow the latest on Irma’s track on the WAVY Weather App, WAVY.com’s Hurricane Guide and on WAVY News 10.