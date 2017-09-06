McAuliffe directs DMV to extend validity of expiring licenses

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — If you tried to renew your license on Saturday, Sept. 2, but couldn’t, the governor of Virginia is giving you a few days of reprieve.

McAuliffe is extending the validity period of Virginia driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, commercial driver’s licenses and special ID cards that expired between Sept. 2 and Sept. 4 until Sept. 11. The governor decided to do this because of an equipment failure that impact the DMV.

“Virginians should not be punished for a technical failure in equipment managed by a state contractor,” said Governor McAuliffe. “I have directed the commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles to extend validity period of driver’s licenses and other related documents for an additional week to ensure that all of those individuals affected by last Saturday’s incident will have ample time to resolve their circumstances.”