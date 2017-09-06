Man accused of killing estranged wife indicted on murder charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A judge upgraded charges for the Virginia Beach man accused of killing his estranged wife.

Joseph Merlino III now faces first and second-degree murder charges in the death of Ellie Tran. Merlino is accused of injecting Tran with cyanide on Valentine’s Day.

Medical examiners confirmed that cyanide lead to Tran’s death.

Merlino was initially charged with second-degree murder following his arrest earlier this year.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday Merlino was indicted for both first and and second-degree murder.

Merlino is due back in court Wednesday for an attorney appointment hearing.

