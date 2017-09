(WAVY) — The NFL season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, which means fantasy lineups are being set all over the country. One of the leading fantasy experts in the nation, Jake Ciely, is a senior writer for RotoExperts.com and is based out of Virginia Beach.

The graduate of Atlantic Shores Christian School and Old Dominion University joins Nathan Epstein to discuss the biggest week one fantasy storylines.