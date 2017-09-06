In the Kitchen: Pan Seared Tuna Over Salad Nicoise

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Salad Nicoise is a French tradition but Chef David says don’t be afraid to have it your way! Today he prepared a fresh tuna steak, shrimp and chicken just to prove you can pick your protein!

The Arbors at Port Warwick: A Virginia Health Services Retirement Lifestyle Community

1100 William Styron Square South – Newport News

To find out more and to schedule a tour, call (757) 595-7767 or visit TheArborsAtPortWarwick.com

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by the Arbors At Port Warwick, A Virginia Health Services Retirement Lifestyle Community.