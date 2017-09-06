Powerful Hurricane Irma hits first Caribbean islands

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made its first landfall in the islands of the northeast Caribbean early Wednesday, churning along a path pointing to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida over the weekend.

The eye of Hurricane Irma passed over Barbuda around 1:47 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Residents said over local radio that phone lines went down. Heavy rain and howling winds raked the neighboring island of Antigua, sending debris flying as people huddled in their homes or government shelters.

Officials warned people to seek protection from Irma’s “onslaught” in a statement that closed with: “May God protect us all.”

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Its forecast early Wednesday was for the winds to fluctuate slightly, but for the storm to remain at Category 4 or 5 strength for the next day or two. The most dangerous winds, usually nearest to the eye, were forecast to pass near the northern Virgin Islands and near or just north of Puerto Rico through the day Wednesday.

Members of the local Virginia Task Force 2 left Virginia Beach for Puerto Rico earlier in the week — ahead of Irma’s arrival.

Most of the attention surrounding Irma locally has been focused on whether the storm could hit the region. Irma was moving to the west-northwest near 16 mph.

This track was expected to continue over the next few days — with a turn northward expected early Monday near Florida.

Models for Irma’s track shifted early Wednesday, showing a path more to the east of Florida. Some of these models showed Irma staying off shore, but the consensus was for Irma to hit between Georgia and South Carolina by late Monday.

This would spare Hampton Roads from the worst of the storm, but still lead to some impacts locally.

Also Wednesday morning, a new tropical storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico off Mexico’s coast. Tropical Storm Katia had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) with some strengthening forecast over the next two days. But the hurricane center said Katia was expected to stay offshore through Friday morning.

Meanwhile, a third tropical storm farther east in the Atlantic was expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night. Tropical Storm Jose’s maximum sustained winds had increased to near 60 mph (95 kph). The storm was centered about 1,255 miles (2,020 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles and was moving west near 13 mph (20 kph).

