Head of monument protest review sets up website for tips

FILE-In this Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee sits in Emancipation Park, in Charlottesville, Va. The deadly rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Aug. 12, 2017, is accelerating the removal of Confederate statues in cities across the nation. (AP Photo/Julia Rendleman, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – The head of an independent review of Charlottesville’s handling of the summer protests over Confederate monuments has set up a website and tip line for people to provide information about the violent incidents.

Timothy Heaphy is a former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. He said at a news conference Tuesday that his review team has set up a website where residents can submit information about the incidents, including one in August in which a woman was killed.

The web address is www.charlottesvilleindependentreview.com.