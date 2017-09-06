School board to announce meetings about schools with Confederate names

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton School Board is expected to announce opportunities for the public to weigh in on schools with Confederate names on Wednesday.

School Board Chair Jason Samuels told 10 On Your Side last month that they’ve received requests from the NAACP and Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) chapters to rename two campuses in the district: Jefferson Davis Middle School and The Campus at Lee renamed.

Some say the schools’ names should be changed to promote love and unity.

The NAACP and other local groups are planning to attend Wednesday’s school board meeting.

