Hampton reminds residents to look at new evacuation maps

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads residents are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma as her track gets closer to the United States.

On Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center showed the major Category 5 storm’s track shifting east.

Hurricane Irma is the first major storm threat to our area since the city of Hampton released its new flood zone maps this summer.

Hampton says city officials have been busy for days working on their plans for a potential hurricane and its aftermath. Public Works crews are out clearing ditches and emergency managers are making arrangements for shelters and emergency transportation or evacuation if necessary.

Hampton’s new evacuation maps have been redrawn to add flooding data in addition to potential surge zones. The new zone maps are labeled A-D with A being the lowest-lying area.

Take a look at the new map to find out your zone.

The city has evacuated the area most at risk of flooding in previous storms. If an evacuation is ordered for your zone, you may not have to go far; find friends or family who live on higher ground.

Hampton residents can sign up at this link to receive emergency notifications.

And of course, you can count on the Super Doppler 10 Weather Team to keep you updated on Irma’s every move.