Hampton Fire and Rescue adds bulletproof vests

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – First responders are often in life-threatening situations. So how do they protect themselves while trying to protect others? In Hampton, firefighters and paramedics now have bulletproof vests.

The department has nearly 300 full-time firefighters and paramedics. 10 On Your Side spoke with one who says in some situations, he’d rather be safe than sorry.

“Who knows what could happen? So, this is an added layer of protection that we need,” said Zach Walden, a medic firefighter who has been with Hampton Fire and Rescue for about five years

The vests weigh less than 10 pounds, but in some situations, they can be the difference between life and death. Walden says they don’t make people invincible, but they do make a difference.

“Whenever there’s a heightened level of awareness just on your instinct, just on your training, it’s nice to have something else, something physical,” he said.

Firefighters and paramedics have had the vests for about three weeks, but the process to get them started about one year ago. Officials say they took their time finding the right vests and determining when crews will wear them.

Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum said, “We have enough to protect all of our personnel on any incident. So, we’re able to provide them — no matter if it’s two engines, three engines — the protection that they need in the case of an incident that would require ballistic protection.”

Examples of those incidents include active shooters and domestic violence calls. For that extra layer of protection, the department shelled out $650 per vest.

“The cost associated with it, to protect and possibly save one of our medic firefighter’s lives, is well worth it,” said Chittum.

They’re the same vests Hampton police officers wear, except for some changes, like different colors and different letters.

“If we’re easily identifiable as fire and rescue, they know not to come to us if they have a suspect, or they have information or something,” said Walden. “They would come to us if they need medical attention.”

The vests do have the same goal, however, of protecting first responders.

Hampton Fire and Rescue is the first department on the Peninsula to have the vests. Chittum says Norfolk and Chesapeake fire departments have them as well.