Downed power pole causes road closure in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Portsmouth are working to repair a power pole that was damaged in a crash.

Portsmouth police said on Twitter Portsmouth Boulevard was closed from Hodges Ferry Road to Mayflower Road.

The road is expected to remain closed in both directions for the next several hours.

Motorists are being cautioned to avoid the area.

An outage on Portsmouth Boulevard caused more than 1,500 customers to lose power briefly Wednesday morning.

It is unconfirmed whether this crash was connected to the outage.