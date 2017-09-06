Counting Kindness – Five-0 and Fades

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY ) – Just in time for the first day of school, the Norfolk Police Department teamed up with several local barbers for an event called Five-0 and Fades.

School age boys were in-and-out of the Southside Stem Academy at Campostella all day Sunday. Why? To get free hair cuts and have some fun! Five-0 and Fades was organized by the Norfolk police in an effort to give children in the city a good look to start the school year.

Meantime, the officers had a chance to talk, visit and play with the children. Plenty of games were on hand along with basketball and of course, food.