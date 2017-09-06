Beach preservation commission to take up Confederate monument controversy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Historic Preservation Commission will hear from the public Wednesday night about the Confederate monument outside the Old Princess Anne County Courthouse.

The commission has moved their monthly meeting to the Virginia Beach Convention Center to accommodate a large crowd. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in Suite 1.

Two weeks ago, both supporters and opponents rallied around the monument. The statue has been in place since 1905.

There were similar demonstrations over the Confederate monuments in Norfolk and Portsmouth in August in response to the violent clashes at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Attorney General Mark Herring has since issued a legal opinion that says state law allows for the removal of some Confederate monuments.

Mark Reed, the Beach’s historic preservation planner, says the commission could make a recommendation to the city council after receiving feedback from the public.

10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher will be at the meeting and will post updates on Twitter @JoeFisherTV.