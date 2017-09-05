We Promise Foundation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Children facing life threatening illnesses deserve a night to be recognized and celebrated for their bravery, and your chance to be part of this magical tradition is coming up on September 20. Today Phil Richards and Melissa Cade from Chartway Federal Credit Union explained why their organization is committed to charitable work on behalf of these kids and their families.

12th Annual Diamonds in the Sky Gala

Wednesday, Sept 20

The Main, Downtown Norfolk

$250 for individual gala tickets,

$500 for couples tickets

Full tables also available

www.wepromisefoundation.org

(757) 233-7111

