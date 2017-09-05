Tropical Storm Jose forms over the open Atlantic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A new tropical storm formed over the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Jose became the Atlantic’s 10th named storm during the 2017 season.

The hurricane center said Tuesday Jose had 40 mph winds, and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph. Jose was located about 1,505 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Jose has formed as Hurricane Irma is surging forward, further to the west in the Atlantic, as a Category 5 storm.

The hurricane center said Tuesday Jose could become a hurricane by Friday.

