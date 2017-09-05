Traffic stop leads to arrest in heroin investigation

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – An investigation into heroin distribution led to an arrest Monday.

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force stopped a vehicle returning to Dare County from Virginia. During the traffic stop, officials say the task force seized heroin from the vehicle.

A Nags Head Police K-9 assisted in the traffic stop.

51-year-old Donald Bradley Jr. of Buxton, N.C., was charged with felony possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance. He was released on a $15,000 secured bond.