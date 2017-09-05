Suffolk police searching for driver after head-on crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was seriously injured in a head-on collision on East Washington Street Tuesday morning.

Now, police are searching for the driver of the other vehicle.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Suburban Drive and involved a car and an SUV. The driver, and only person in the car, was flown by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The male driver and female passenger in the SUV got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, according to police. Several witnesses who stopped to help following the accident and a good Samaritan were able to prevent the woman from leaving, but the man got away.

Police are asking the community for help identifying the male driver who fled.