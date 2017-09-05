Students welcomed with some changes this school year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Along with the new sneakers, new jeans and new backpacks come some new policies as students begin a new school year.

Where kids go to school on the Peninsula — and how their grades are determined at the Beach — are two key changes now that classes have begun.

As students returned Tuesday morning to classes at Phoebus high school in Hampton, they were part of the new academies of learning program in Hampton Schools. Students can now select their high school by career path, and not have that choice made for them based on their home address.

In Virginia Beach meanwhile, these kids are returning to Green Run High School.

“I’m very excited, ready to get back in school and start learning,” junior Christian Manigo told 10 On Your Side.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools are embarking on a new grading system. Homework can account for no more than 10 percent — and no more zeroes. The system felt that zeroes were not motivational.

Christian’s mother used her own form of motivation over the summer to prepare her kids for day one.

“I stayed behind them to get their work done and get it on time, wake up in the morning and be ready and prepared every day. You never know what opportunities could be in your way.”

Norfolk opened the doors Tuesday to two new elementary schools, Larchmont and Ocean View. Kids aboard a bus to Larchmont arrived late. The district said an emergency arose and a new bus driver had to complete the route, and gave no further information.