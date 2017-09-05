Students returning to class on Back-to-School 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — In just a few short hours, thousands of students will head back to class in Hampton Roads.

The forecast for the first day of school looks to be clear with some warm conditions.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says bus stop temperatures will be 71 degrees, with lunchtime temperatures of 85. Highs will be around 91 degrees.

Good weather for back to school. Hot afternoon with inc. clouds. Iso showers by the end of the day. Still tracking major hurricane Irma. pic.twitter.com/UJlOCX7Nme — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) September 5, 2017

The new year will feature some changes in local districts — including a new grading police in Virginia Beach that is designed put every child on the same playing field.

In Norfolk, two new elementary schools are opening up.

On the peninsula, it’ll be the beginning of a career path for high school students across Hampton.

Last year, Hampton high schools began the transition to academies of learning. What that means is students in the program will go through their four years of high school on a career pathway.

