Special Report: Who Owns Shelly Island?

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Who owns Shelly Island on the Outer Banks?

Chopper 10 flew over the tip of Cape Hatteras to what can only be described as a recently formed sandbar. We also took the GoPro and show you thousands of shells in the surf replenished everyday.

It is an amazing place to behold.

NASA releases satellite images of Shelly Island development

But now Hatteras Island homeowner Ken Barlow, who is also a Hampton Roads businessman, says he owns Shelly Island and filed paperwork taking claim of the property.

“I own it. It is clear. The story is over,” Barlow told 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox in an interview.

In a special report tonight, Andy Fox looks into who really owns the sandbar island. What he discovers might surprise you.

Look for the full report on WAVY News 10 beginning 4.