Serious accident in Newport News involving motorcycle and bicycle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A motorcyclist and a bicyclist went to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after they collided on a Newport News street.

Newport News Police say they starting getting calls about the traffic accident in the area of Huntington Avenue and 51st Street around 3:45 p.m. Police say the bicyclist was attempting to cross Huntington Avenue when the crash occurred. Both of the operators were injured and taken to the hospital. According to police, the motorcyclist had what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, but the man on the bike was not seriously hurt.

Stay with WAVY for updates.